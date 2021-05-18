Raymond James Upgrades Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.