Raymond James Upgrades The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $220.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $199.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

