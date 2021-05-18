Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.9-65.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.48 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.38. 7,332,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.73.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.