RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.60. RealNetworks has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

