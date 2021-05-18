Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for eHealth (EHTH)

eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

5/6/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2021 – eHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – eHealth had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EHTH stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 220,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,872. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

