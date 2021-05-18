Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Caterpillar (CAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) recently:

5/18/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $252.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $252.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $303.00.

5/10/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $181.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $181.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $168.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $168.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.90. 94,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Caterpillar Inc alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.