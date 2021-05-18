Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Caterpillar (CAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) recently:
- 5/18/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $252.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $252.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $303.00.
- 5/10/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $181.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $181.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $168.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $168.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.90. 94,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
Read More: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.