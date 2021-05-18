Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SPX (SPXC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SPX (NYSE: SPXC) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – SPX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2021 – SPX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – SPX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. "

4/20/2021 – SPX is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – SPX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $66.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

