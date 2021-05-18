Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

