Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.

Shares of REED traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Earnings History for Reed`s (NASDAQ:REED)

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit