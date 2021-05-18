Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.

Shares of REED traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

