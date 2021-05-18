Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE RBC traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,978. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

