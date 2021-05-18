Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Remark stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 16,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,236. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

