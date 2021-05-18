ReneSola (SOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect ReneSola to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SOL opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $512.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.62. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

