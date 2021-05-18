Renew’s (RNWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered shares of Renew to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Renew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of Renew stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 665 ($8.69). 126,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 601.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 538.46. The firm has a market cap of £523.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. Renew has a 1 year low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

