Request Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Request has a total market cap of $104.98 million and $2.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $659.27 or 0.01510089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00118803 BTC.

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

