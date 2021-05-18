Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Harley-Davidson (HOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG):

5/17/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Harley-Davidson was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

4/21/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $55.00.

4/21/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $54.00.

4/21/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00.

4/20/2021 – Harley-Davidson is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/15/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Harley-Davidson is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Harley-Davidson is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson will be focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. It envisions achieving $115 million savings from the restructuring actions, beginning this year. While Harley-Davidson is taking aggressive steps to counter challenging demographic trends, it will take time for the firm to achieve the desired results. Further, significant investments associated with product innovation and digital advancement is likely to put strain in the already weak financials of the company. Rising debt levels and high competition are other concerns. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/31/2021 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Harley-Davidson Inc alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.