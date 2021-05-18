ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of ResMed worth $46,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,116. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

