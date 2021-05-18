ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.71.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $195.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.