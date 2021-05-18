Reviewing Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) & Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.03 million 1.70 $4.25 million N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.85 $16.20 million $1.28 13.24

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Shore Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 12.94% N/A N/A Shore Bancshares 22.74% 8.05% 0.95%

Risk & Volatility

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 22 full service branches, 24 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

