Reviewing Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TORM alerts:

This table compares TORM and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $693.00 million 0.99 $166.02 million N/A N/A Tsakos Energy Navigation $597.45 million 0.28 $15.13 million ($0.05) -186.20

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TORM and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.22%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than TORM.

Volatility & Risk

TORM has a beta of -363.3, suggesting that its stock price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TORM pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49% Tsakos Energy Navigation 9.77% 9.73% 4.49%

Summary

TORM beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.