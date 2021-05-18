Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RVMD opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,436,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 572.1% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 151,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 842,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 420,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

