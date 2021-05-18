Rexnord Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rexnord to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RXN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,818 shares of company stock worth $793,115. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

