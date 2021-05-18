Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Rezolute has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $33.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

