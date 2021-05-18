Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $208,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $390,446. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

