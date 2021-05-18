Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $89.85. 38,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

