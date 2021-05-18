ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on RKWBF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S stock remained flat at $$430.00 during trading on Friday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $448.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.98.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

