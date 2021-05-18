Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RYCEY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,608,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,815,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.