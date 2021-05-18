ROOBEE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $29.05 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00019908 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00278860 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001596 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000873 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

