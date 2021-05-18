Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $3.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RROTF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:RROTF remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Roots has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

