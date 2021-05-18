Rosenblatt Securities Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $45.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
NASDAQ VIAC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
