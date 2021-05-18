Rosenblatt Securities Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $45.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

