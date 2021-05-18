Roth Capital Lowers Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $37.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.