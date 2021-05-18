Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$44.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BEI.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.32.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$38.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$25.67 and a 52-week high of C$40.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.33.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

