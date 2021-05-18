Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at C$22.17 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of C$12.59 and a 1 year high of C$22.91. The firm has a market cap of C$9.67 billion and a PE ratio of -11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Brookfield Property Partners’s payout ratio is -84.17%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

