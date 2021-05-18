Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at C$22.17 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of C$12.59 and a 1 year high of C$22.91. The firm has a market cap of C$9.67 billion and a PE ratio of -11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Brookfield Property Partners’s payout ratio is -84.17%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

