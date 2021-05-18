Royal Bank of Canada Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $490.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $419.42 on Tuesday. Intuit has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

