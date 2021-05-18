Royal Bank of Canada Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $50.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

