RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.10. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.