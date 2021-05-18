Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 444.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 57,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 144,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 231,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 48,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after buying an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

