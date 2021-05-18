Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $375,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.