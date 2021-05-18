Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $375,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit