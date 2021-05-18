Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 3.3% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $247.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $252.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.87.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

