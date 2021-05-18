Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.35 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

