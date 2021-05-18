Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.63. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $140.85.

