S Craig Lindner Sells 20,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $2,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,491,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

S Craig Lindner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91.

Shares of AFG opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $130.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.