Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,856,000 after acquiring an additional 983,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $49,852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

