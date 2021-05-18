SAFE2 (SAFE2) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00089474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.09 or 0.00421574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00229080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.12 or 0.01291172 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00044876 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars.

