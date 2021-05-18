SafeInsure Hits Market Cap of $272,228.98 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $272,228.98 and $262.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00035530 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001227 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003312 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,791,882 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

