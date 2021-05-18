salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.10. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

