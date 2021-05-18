salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $26,606,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 148,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.2% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $23,212,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 97,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.39. 32,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.