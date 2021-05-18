Sampo Oyj (SAXPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.614 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

SAXPY opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAXPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.