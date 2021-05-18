Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,346 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Score Media and Gaming makes up 0.2% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,231.60.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

