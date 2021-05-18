SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €131.67 ($154.90).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

ETR:SAP opened at €112.98 ($132.92) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €113.53 and a 200 day moving average of €105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit