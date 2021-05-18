SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €131.67 ($154.90).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

ETR:SAP opened at €112.98 ($132.92) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €113.53 and a 200 day moving average of €105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

